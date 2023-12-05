New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Queens County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Queens County, New York today? We have you covered below.
Queens County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Francis Preparatory School at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cathedral Preparatory School and Seminary
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Elmhurst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
