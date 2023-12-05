Quentin Grimes could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Grimes, in his last game (December 1 win against the Raptors), put up four points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Grimes' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 6.2 5.3 Rebounds -- 1.3 1.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 8.7 7.8 PR -- 7.5 6.3



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Grimes has made 2.2 shots per game, which adds up to 4.9% of his team's total makes.

Grimes' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the league, conceding 118.1 points per game.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 26.4 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 34 17 4 2 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.