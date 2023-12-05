Rangers vs. Senators Injury Report Today - December 5
Currently, the New York Rangers (18-4-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (9-10) at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ridly Greig
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Kastelic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Rangers vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 79 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- They have the league's fifth-best goal differential at +20.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators' 63 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 29th in the league.
- Ottawa concedes 3.3 goals per game (63 total), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of 0, they are 15th in the league.
Rangers vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-135)
|Senators (+110)
|6
