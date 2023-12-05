Currently, the New York Rangers (18-4-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (9-10) at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ridly Greig C Out Lower Body Mark Kastelic C Out Ankle

Rangers vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 79 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

They have the league's fifth-best goal differential at +20.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators' 63 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Ottawa concedes 3.3 goals per game (63 total), the ninth-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of 0, they are 15th in the league.

Rangers vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-135) Senators (+110) 6

