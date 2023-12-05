The New York Rangers will travel to face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, December 5, with the Rangers victorious in three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Senators' game against the Rangers can be seen on MSG and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Senators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 59 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Rangers' 79 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 23 15 19 34 15 9 0% Vincent Trocheck 23 6 17 23 10 15 63.8% Chris Kreider 23 14 8 22 13 5 30.8% Mika Zibanejad 23 6 13 19 10 13 55.3% Alexis Lafreniere 23 8 7 15 5 12 32.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators' total of 63 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is seventh in the league.

With 63 goals (3.3 per game), the Senators have the league's 29th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Senators have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Senators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Senators Key Players