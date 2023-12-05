Rangers vs. Senators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 5
The New York Rangers (18-4-1) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Ottawa Senators (9-10), who have +110 odds, on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rangers vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rangers vs. Senators Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Rangers Moneyline
|Senators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+110
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-134
|+112
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Senators Betting Trends
- Ottawa has played 13 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
- The Rangers have won 83.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (15-3).
- The Senators have claimed an upset victory in three of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, New York is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of the time).
- Ottawa has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|4-5
|6-3-1
|6.0
|3.60
|2.90
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|8-2-0
|3.60
|2.90
|6
|21.4%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|4-6
|4-5-1
|6.8
|2.90
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|2.90
|3.40
|6
|14.6%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-2
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.