The New York Rangers (18-4-1) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Ottawa Senators (9-10), who have +110 odds, on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Senators Betting Trends

Ottawa has played 13 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Rangers have won 83.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (15-3).

The Senators have claimed an upset victory in three of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, New York is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of the time).

Ottawa has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 4-5 6-3-1 6.0 3.60 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.60 2.90 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 4-5-1 6.8 2.90 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.90 3.40 6 14.6% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

