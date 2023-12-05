The New York Rangers (18-4-1, riding a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Ottawa Senators (9-10) at Canadian Tire Centre. The contest on Tuesday, December 5 begins at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+.

In the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 8-2-0 while scoring 36 total goals (six power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.4%). They have given up 29 goals.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Senators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Rangers 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-135)

Rangers (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)

Rangers vs Senators Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have finished 3-1-4 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 18-4-1.

New York has won all eight of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has won both games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals 18 times, and are 15-2-1 in those games (to record 31 points).

In the 14 games when New York has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 20 points after finishing 10-4-0.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, New York is 12-1-0 (24 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Rangers finished 6-3-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 6th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.32 11th 6th 2.57 Goals Allowed 3.32 20th 20th 30 Shots 32.2 8th 12th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 3rd 30% Power Play % 18.29% 21st 10th 84.21% Penalty Kill % 73.44% 27th

Rangers vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

