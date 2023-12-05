Among the top players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at Canadian Tire Centre -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Rangers' Artemi Panarin and the Senators' Tim Stutzle.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Rangers vs. Senators Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for New York, Panarin has 34 points in 23 games (15 goals, 19 assists).

Vincent Trocheck has six goals and 17 assists, equaling 23 points (one per game).

Chris Kreider has 22 points for New York, via 14 goals and eight assists.

Jonathan Quick (7-0-1) has a goals against average of 2.3 on the season. His .918% save percentage ranks 12th in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Senators Players to Watch

Stuetzle is a top offensive contributor for his club with 23 points (1.2 per game), as he has recorded five goals and 18 assists in 19 games (playing 22:13 per game).

Brady Tkachuk's 17 points this season, including 11 goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Ottawa.

This season, Mathieu Joseph has scored five goals and contributed 12 assists for Ottawa, giving him a point total of 17.

In the crease, Ottawa's Anton Forsberg is 4-4-0 this season, collecting 164 saves and allowing 22 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .882 save percentage (56th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 8th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.32 10th 6th 2.57 Goals Allowed 3.32 20th 20th 30 Shots 32.2 8th 12th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 3rd 30% Power Play % 18.29% 21st 10th 84.21% Penalty Kill % 73.44% 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.