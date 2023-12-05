Rangers vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (18-4-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the Ottawa Senators (9-10) on the road on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+.
Rangers vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-130)
|Senators (+105)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 83.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (15-3).
- New York is 9-3 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rangers a 56.5% chance to win.
- New York's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.
Rangers vs Senators Additional Info
Rangers vs. Senators Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|79 (10th)
|Goals
|63 (29th)
|59 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|63 (7th)
|21 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (17th)
|12 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (18th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 8-2-0 overall.
- Six of New York's last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Rangers and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Rangers offense's 79 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked 10th in the league this year.
- The Rangers have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 59 (2.6 per game).
- With a +20 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
