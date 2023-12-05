The New York Rangers (18-4-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the Ottawa Senators (9-10) on the road on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-130) Senators (+105) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 83.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (15-3).

New York is 9-3 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rangers a 56.5% chance to win.

New York's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.

Rangers vs Senators Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Senators Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 79 (10th) Goals 63 (29th) 59 (2nd) Goals Allowed 63 (7th) 21 (6th) Power Play Goals 15 (17th) 12 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (18th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 8-2-0 overall.

Six of New York's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Rangers and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Rangers offense's 79 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked 10th in the league this year.

The Rangers have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 59 (2.6 per game).

With a +20 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.