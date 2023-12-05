Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Senators on December 5, 2023
Player prop betting options for Artemi Panarin, Tim Stutzle and others are available in the New York Rangers-Ottawa Senators matchup at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rangers vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 34 points in 23 games (15 goals and 19 assists).
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|3
|1
|4
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's most productive contributors through 23 games, with six goals and 17 assists.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|3
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Chris Kreider has 14 goals and eight assists for New York.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|2
|1
|3
|4
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Stuetzle has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 18 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Ottawa offense with 23 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 3.2 shots per game, shooting 8.2%.
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brady Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Brady Tkachuk is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 17 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and six assists in 19 games.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|7
