Player prop betting options for Artemi Panarin, Tim Stutzle and others are available in the New York Rangers-Ottawa Senators matchup at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG and ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 34 points in 23 games (15 goals and 19 assists).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 3 3 1 4 4 at Predators Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 1 1 2 4

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's most productive contributors through 23 games, with six goals and 17 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 2 2 6 at Predators Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 6 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 0 2 2 3

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Chris Kreider has 14 goals and eight assists for New York.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 1 1 0 at Predators Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 2 1 3 4

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Stuetzle has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 18 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Ottawa offense with 23 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 3.2 shots per game, shooting 8.2%.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 at Blue Jackets Dec. 1 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 24 1 1 2 6 vs. Wild Nov. 18 0 0 0 1

Brady Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Brady Tkachuk is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 17 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and six assists in 19 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 1 1 1 2 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 27 0 0 0 7 vs. Islanders Nov. 24 0 1 1 7 vs. Wild Nov. 18 0 0 0 7

