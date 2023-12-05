The New York Knicks, with RJ Barrett, face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 119-106 win over the Raptors (his most recent action) Barrett put up 15 points and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Barrett's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 18.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 Assists -- 2.7 PRA -- 24.9 PR -- 22.2 3PM 1.5 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

He's attempted 5.1 threes per game, or 10.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the league, conceding 118.1 points per game.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 26.4 per contest.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

RJ Barrett vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 33 26 2 3 2 0 0 10/28/2022 36 20 5 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.