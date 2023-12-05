Tuesday's game between the Cornell Big Red (4-4) and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-6) squaring off at Newman Arena has a projected final score of 67-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cornell, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Bonnies head into this game following a 90-50 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 67, Saint Bonaventure 57

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

The Bonnies' best win this season came in a 55-51 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on November 25.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Saint Bonaventure is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Dani Haskell: 15.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

15.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Isabellah Middleton: 11.6 PTS, 46 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

11.6 PTS, 46 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Tianna Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 42.2 FG% Claire Cody: 5.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

5.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 22.5 FG%

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies are being outscored by 9.5 points per game, with a -76 scoring differential overall. They put up 59 points per game (286th in college basketball), and allow 68.5 per outing (264th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.