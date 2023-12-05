How to Watch the Saint Bonaventure vs. Cornell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-6) play the Cornell Big Red (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Newman Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison
- The Bonnies' 59 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 63.4 the Big Red give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.4 points, Saint Bonaventure is 1-2.
- Cornell has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59 points.
- The 56.1 points per game the Big Red put up are 12.4 fewer points than the Bonnies give up (68.5).
- Saint Bonaventure is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.1 points.
- The Big Red are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bonnies concede to opponents (43.5%).
- The Bonnies shoot 38.1% from the field, just two lower than the Big Red allow.
Saint Bonaventure Leaders
- Dani Haskell: 15.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
- Isabellah Middleton: 11.6 PTS, 46 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Tianna Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%
- Claire Cody: 5.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 22.5 FG%
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|W 55-51
|Reitz Arena
|11/30/2023
|Canisius
|L 63-56
|Reilly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 90-50
|WVU Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
|12/16/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
