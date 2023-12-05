The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-6) play the Cornell Big Red (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Newman Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies' 59 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 63.4 the Big Red give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.4 points, Saint Bonaventure is 1-2.

Cornell has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59 points.

The 56.1 points per game the Big Red put up are 12.4 fewer points than the Bonnies give up (68.5).

Saint Bonaventure is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.1 points.

The Big Red are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bonnies concede to opponents (43.5%).

The Bonnies shoot 38.1% from the field, just two lower than the Big Red allow.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Dani Haskell: 15.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

15.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Isabellah Middleton: 11.6 PTS, 46 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

11.6 PTS, 46 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Tianna Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 42.2 FG% Claire Cody: 5.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

5.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 22.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule