The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-6) play the Cornell Big Red (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Newman Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

  • The Bonnies' 59 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 63.4 the Big Red give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.4 points, Saint Bonaventure is 1-2.
  • Cornell has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59 points.
  • The 56.1 points per game the Big Red put up are 12.4 fewer points than the Bonnies give up (68.5).
  • Saint Bonaventure is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.1 points.
  • The Big Red are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bonnies concede to opponents (43.5%).
  • The Bonnies shoot 38.1% from the field, just two lower than the Big Red allow.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

  • Dani Haskell: 15.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
  • Isabellah Middleton: 11.6 PTS, 46 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Tianna Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%
  • Claire Cody: 5.1 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 22.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Loyola (MD) W 55-51 Reitz Arena
11/30/2023 Canisius L 63-56 Reilly Center
12/2/2023 @ West Virginia L 90-50 WVU Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena
12/16/2023 Youngstown State - Reilly Center
12/21/2023 @ Colgate - Cotterell Court

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.