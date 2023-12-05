New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Suffolk County, New York today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellport Senior High School at Hauppauge High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hauppauge, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wells Central School at Northville Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Northville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southold High School at Center Moriches High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Center Moriches, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
