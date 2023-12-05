Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Suffolk County, New York today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bellport Senior High School at Hauppauge High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5

5:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Hauppauge, NY

Hauppauge, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Wells Central School at Northville Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Northville, NY

Northville, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Southold High School at Center Moriches High School