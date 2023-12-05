How to Watch Syracuse vs. Cornell on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cornell Big Red (7-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Syracuse Orange (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Syracuse vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Syracuse shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Big Red are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Orange sit at 139th.
- The Orange record 76.4 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 77.0 the Big Red give up.
- When Syracuse puts up more than 77.0 points, it is 5-0.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Syracuse played better in home games last year, averaging 76.5 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game in road games.
- The Orange allowed 71.0 points per game last year at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.5).
- In terms of three-pointers, Syracuse performed worse in home games last year, sinking 6.1 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 per game with a 36.6% percentage in away games.
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Chaminade
|W 105-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|W 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 84-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|Cornell
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
