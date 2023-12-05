The Cornell Big Red (7-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Syracuse Orange (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Syracuse vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACCN

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Syracuse shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Big Red are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Orange sit at 139th.

The Orange record 76.4 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 77.0 the Big Red give up.

When Syracuse puts up more than 77.0 points, it is 5-0.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Syracuse played better in home games last year, averaging 76.5 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game in road games.

The Orange allowed 71.0 points per game last year at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.5).

In terms of three-pointers, Syracuse performed worse in home games last year, sinking 6.1 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 per game with a 36.6% percentage in away games.

