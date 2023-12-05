The Cornell Big Red (7-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Syracuse Orange (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Cornell matchup.

Syracuse vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Syracuse vs. Cornell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Cornell Betting Trends

Syracuse has won just one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Orange's seven games have hit the over.

Cornell has won two games against the spread this season.

The Big Red and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this year.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Syracuse is 62nd in the country. It is way below that, 96th, according to computer rankings.

Syracuse's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

