Tuesday's game between the Syracuse Orange (5-3) and the Cornell Big Red (7-1) at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 79-73 based on our computer prediction, with Syracuse coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Syracuse vs. Cornell Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 79, Cornell 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Cornell

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-5.6)

Syracuse (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Syracuse has a 1-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Cornell, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Orange are 3-4-0 and the Big Red are 4-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game (scoring 76.4 points per game to rank 146th in college basketball while allowing 71.3 per outing to rank 188th in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential overall.

Syracuse loses the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. it records 34.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 138th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.4 per contest.

Syracuse makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Orange rank 242nd in college basketball with 91.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 81st in college basketball defensively with 85.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Syracuse has won the turnover battle by 3.7 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (133rd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.0 (44th in college basketball).

