The Syracuse Orange (3-2) meet the Cornell Big Red (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Syracuse vs. Cornell Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Syracuse Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Judah Mintz: 21.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK JJ Starling: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Maliq Brown: 6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Chris Bunch: 12.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Justin Taylor: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cornell Players to Watch

Mintz: 21.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Starling: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Brown: 6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Bunch: 12.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Cornell Stat Comparison

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Cornell AVG Cornell Rank 223rd 72.8 Points Scored 85.7 41st 259th 74.6 Points Allowed 76.3 283rd 259th 31.8 Rebounds 33.5 188th 257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th 273rd 6.0 3pt Made 10.2 26th 263rd 11.4 Assists 18.0 37th 92nd 10.4 Turnovers 15.2 332nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.