Syracuse vs. Cornell December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (3-2) meet the Cornell Big Red (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ACC Network.
Syracuse vs. Cornell Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Judah Mintz: 21.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JJ Starling: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Bunch: 12.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Taylor: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cornell Players to Watch
Syracuse vs. Cornell Stat Comparison
|Syracuse Rank
|Syracuse AVG
|Cornell AVG
|Cornell Rank
|223rd
|72.8
|Points Scored
|85.7
|41st
|259th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|283rd
|259th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|33.5
|188th
|257th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|257th
|273rd
|6.0
|3pt Made
|10.2
|26th
|263rd
|11.4
|Assists
|18.0
|37th
|92nd
|10.4
|Turnovers
|15.2
|332nd
