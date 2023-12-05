The Cornell Big Red (7-1) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup airs on ACC Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 164.5.

Syracuse vs. Cornell Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -3.5 164.5

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Syracuse contest has gone over 164.5 points.

Syracuse has an average total of 147.6 in its matchups this year, 16.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Orange are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Syracuse has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Orange are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Syracuse.

Syracuse vs. Cornell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 1 14.3% 76.4 161.9 71.3 148.3 148.8 Cornell 1 20% 85.5 161.9 77.0 148.3 151.5

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

The Orange score 76.4 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 77.0 the Big Red allow.

When Syracuse puts up more than 77.0 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Syracuse vs. Cornell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 1-6-0 0-3 3-4-0 Cornell 2-3-0 0-0 4-1-0

Syracuse vs. Cornell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Cornell 11-7 Home Record 11-2 5-6 Away Record 6-8 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.