Vincent Trocheck will be in action when the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Trocheck's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck's plus-minus this season, in 20:08 per game on the ice, is +3.

Trocheck has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Trocheck has a point in 14 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points six times.

In 11 of 23 games this year, Trocheck has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Trocheck's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Trocheck having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 23 Games 3 23 Points 1 6 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.