Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's college basketball slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Abilene Christian Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. Western Carolina Catamounts
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- Venue: Ramsey Center
- Location: Cullowhee, North Carolina
How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Marriott Center
- Location: Provo, Utah
How to Watch Utah State vs. BYU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center
- Location: Boone, North Carolina
How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Appalachian State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fordham Rams vs. Duquesne Dukes
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Fordham vs. Duquesne
- TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Le Moyne Dolphins vs. VCU Rams
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
- Location: Richmond, Virginia
How to Watch Le Moyne vs. VCU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas Sugar Bears vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgetown Hoyas vs. Colgate Raiders
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cotterell Court
- Location: Hamilton, New York
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Colgate
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks vs. Boston University Terriers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Case Gym
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Boston University
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mercer Bears vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
How to Watch Mercer vs. Georgia Tech
- TV: ACC Network X
