Wednesday's contest features the Albany Great Danes (5-2) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-7) facing off at William H. Detrick Gymnasium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 67-56 win for heavily favored Albany according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Great Danes enter this matchup following a 76-58 win against Siena on Saturday.

Albany vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut

Albany vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 67, Cent. Conn. St. 56

Other America East Predictions

Albany Schedule Analysis

The Great Danes beat the No. 227-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Cornell Big Red, 57-45, on November 22, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Albany 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Cornell (No. 227) on November 22

58-55 on the road over Merrimack (No. 305) on November 6

76-58 at home over Siena (No. 307) on December 2

66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 311) on November 16

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 13.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.2 FG%

13.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.2 FG% Deja Evans: 7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 34.6 FG%

7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 34.6 FG% Sarah Karpell: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Helene Haegerstrand: 9.0 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

9.0 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Meghan Huerter: 7.1 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)

Albany Performance Insights

The Great Danes outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (posting 67.6 points per game, 165th in college basketball, and giving up 55.1 per outing, 47th in college basketball) and have a +87 scoring differential.

