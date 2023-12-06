The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) play the Albany Great Danes (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Albany vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Albany Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany Players to Watch

Samora Watson: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Belle Lanpher: 14.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Meghan Kenefick: 6.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Amaya Williams: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Alonna Sellers: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

Watson: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lanpher: 14.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenefick: 6.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Williams: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sellers: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.