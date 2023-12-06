Wednesday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (5-4) and Army Black Knights (2-5) going head to head at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 67-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Black Knights dropped their last matchup 54-43 against Hofstra on Tuesday.

Army vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Army vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 67, Army 53

Other Patriot Predictions

Army Schedule Analysis

When the Black Knights defeated the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who are ranked No. 343 in our computer rankings, on November 12 by a score of 71-63, it was their best win of the season thus far.

Army has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (three).

Army Leaders

Trinity Hardy: 12.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

12.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Kya Smith: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG% Fiona Hastick: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Reese Ericson: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Lauren Lithgow: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights have a -61 scoring differential, falling short by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 58.6 points per game to rank 293rd in college basketball and are allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 235th in college basketball.

