The Vermont Catamounts (3-1) will play the Army Black Knights (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Christl Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET.

Army vs. Vermont Game Information

Army Players to Watch

Trinity Hardy: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kya Smith: 11.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Fiona Hastick: 7.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Reese Ericson: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lauren Lithgow: 6.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

