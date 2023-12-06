The Army Black Knights (2-5) square off against the Vermont Catamounts (5-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Army vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts' 55.1 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 67.3 the Black Knights give up.

Army has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.1 points.

The Black Knights average 58.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 51.9 the Catamounts give up.

When Army totals more than 51.9 points, it is 2-3.

Vermont has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.

This season the Black Knights are shooting 34.9% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Catamounts give up.

The Catamounts' 40.4 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Black Knights have conceded.

Army Leaders

Trinity Hardy: 12.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

12.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Kya Smith: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG% Fiona Hastick: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Reese Ericson: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Lauren Lithgow: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Army Schedule