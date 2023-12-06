Cameron Johnson's Brooklyn Nets take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Johnson, in his last showing, had 14 points and seven rebounds in a 129-101 win over the Magic.

In this article we will break down Johnson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 15.5 15.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 Assists 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 23.9 PR -- 21 3PM 2.5 2.4



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Johnson has made 5.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Johnson's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 105.7 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 122.8 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hawks have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 28.7 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 38 23 5 5 5 0 2

