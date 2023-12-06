Cameron Thomas plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 129-101 win against the Magic, Thomas tallied 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Thomas' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 21.5 26.1 Rebounds -- 3.9 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 32.3 PR -- 30 3PM 1.5 2.3



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.9 per contest.

He's taken 6.7 threes per game, or 9.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Thomas' opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Hawks give up 122.8 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have conceded 28.7 per game, 28th in the league.

The Hawks give up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/26/2023 29 22 2 3 1 0 2

