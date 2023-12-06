The Robert Morris Colonials (2-6) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Griffins have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Colonials' opponents have made.

Canisius has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Colonials are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Griffins sit at 79th.

The 77.3 points per game the Golden Griffins record are just 4.2 more points than the Colonials give up (73.1).

When Canisius totals more than 73.1 points, it is 4-1.

Canisius Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Canisius played better when playing at home last season, putting up 72.8 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game in away games.

At home, the Golden Griffins ceded 8.7 fewer points per game (68.2) than away from home (76.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Canisius fared better at home last season, sinking 8.9 treys per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Canisius Upcoming Schedule