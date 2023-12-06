How to Watch Canisius vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Robert Morris Colonials (2-6) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Canisius vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Griffins have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Colonials' opponents have made.
- Canisius has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Colonials are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Griffins sit at 79th.
- The 77.3 points per game the Golden Griffins record are just 4.2 more points than the Colonials give up (73.1).
- When Canisius totals more than 73.1 points, it is 4-1.
Canisius Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Canisius played better when playing at home last season, putting up 72.8 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game in away games.
- At home, the Golden Griffins ceded 8.7 fewer points per game (68.2) than away from home (76.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Canisius fared better at home last season, sinking 8.9 treys per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Canisius Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 77-73
|Place Bell Arena
|12/1/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 93-73
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/3/2023
|Saint Peter's
|L 54-52
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/22/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
