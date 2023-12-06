The Robert Morris Colonials (2-6) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Canisius vs. Robert Morris matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Canisius Moneyline Robert Morris Moneyline BetMGM Canisius (-6.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Canisius (-5.5) 142.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends

Canisius has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Golden Griffins' six games have gone over the point total.

Robert Morris is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, three out of the Colonials' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

