Wednesday's game between the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-4) and Robert Morris Colonials (2-6) squaring off at Koessler Athletic Center has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Canisius, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Koessler Athletic Center

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 76, Robert Morris 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Canisius (-7.9)

Canisius (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Canisius has gone 4-2-0 against the spread, while Robert Morris' ATS record this season is 3-3-0. Both the Golden Griffins and the Colonials are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins are outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.3 points per game (128th in college basketball) and allow 71.6 per outing (196th in college basketball).

The 35.6 rebounds per game Canisius averages rank 79th in the nation, and are 2.3 more than the 33.3 its opponents pull down per outing.

Canisius connects on 9.4 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball), 4.7 more than its opponents (4.7). It is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc (12th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.3%.

The Golden Griffins rank 193rd in college basketball by averaging 94.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 122nd in college basketball, allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions.

Canisius has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (208th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.6 (223rd in college basketball).

