The Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)

Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Canisius Rank Canisius AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank 203rd 70.4 Points Scored 69.3 235th 245th 72.3 Points Allowed 66.8 77th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 32.5 126th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.1 210th 88th 14.3 Assists 13.8 117th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 12.6 258th

