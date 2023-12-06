Canisius vs. Robert Morris December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Canisius vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Canisius Games
- December 1 at home vs Quinnipiac
- November 25 at home vs Western Kentucky
- December 3 at home vs Saint Peter's
- November 26 at Bowling Green
- November 24 at Wofford
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canisius Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)
- Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canisius vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Canisius Rank
|Canisius AVG
|Robert Morris AVG
|Robert Morris Rank
|203rd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|245th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|77th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.