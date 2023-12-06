The Robert Morris Colonials (2-6) visit the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-4) after losing four straight road games. The Golden Griffins are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Koessler Athletic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Canisius -6.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canisius Betting Records & Stats

Canisius' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points four times.

The average total in Canisius' matchups this year is 148.9, 6.4 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Griffins have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Canisius sports a 4-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-3-0 mark of Robert Morris.

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Canisius 4 66.7% 77.3 144.4 71.6 144.7 146.7 Robert Morris 1 16.7% 67.1 144.4 73.1 144.7 136.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Canisius Insights & Trends

The Golden Griffins record 77.3 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 73.1 the Colonials give up.

When Canisius scores more than 73.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Canisius 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0 Robert Morris 3-3-0 3-1 3-3-0

Canisius vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Canisius Robert Morris 7-5 Home Record 11-4 3-12 Away Record 5-10 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.