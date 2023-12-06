Canisius vs. Robert Morris: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The Robert Morris Colonials (2-6) visit the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-4) after losing four straight road games. The Golden Griffins are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 142.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Canisius vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: Koessler Athletic Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Canisius
|-6.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canisius Betting Records & Stats
- Canisius' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points four times.
- The average total in Canisius' matchups this year is 148.9, 6.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Golden Griffins have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.
- Canisius sports a 4-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-3-0 mark of Robert Morris.
Canisius vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Canisius
|4
|66.7%
|77.3
|144.4
|71.6
|144.7
|146.7
|Robert Morris
|1
|16.7%
|67.1
|144.4
|73.1
|144.7
|136.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Canisius Insights & Trends
- The Golden Griffins record 77.3 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 73.1 the Colonials give up.
- When Canisius scores more than 73.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Canisius vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Canisius
|4-2-0
|0-0
|3-3-0
|Robert Morris
|3-3-0
|3-1
|3-3-0
Canisius vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Canisius
|Robert Morris
|7-5
|Home Record
|11-4
|3-12
|Away Record
|5-10
|5-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|72.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.1
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.