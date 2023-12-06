Wednesday's contest between the Columbia Lions (5-4) and the Memphis Tigers (3-5) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-63 and heavily favors Columbia to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Lions earned a 77-75 victory over Villanova.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Columbia vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Columbia vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 78, Memphis 63

Other Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Schedule Analysis

When the Lions took down the Villanova Wildcats, the No. 37 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-75 on December 3, it was their season's best victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.

Columbia has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the fifth-most in the country. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 12th-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Columbia 2023-24 Best Wins

77-75 at home over Villanova (No. 37) on December 3

71-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 43) on November 10

77-52 at home over Providence (No. 190) on November 29

80-57 at home over Towson (No. 194) on November 16

88-45 at home over Northeastern (No. 257) on November 25

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 21.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)

21.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75) Kitty Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

14.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Cecelia Collins: 10.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Riley Weiss: 8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Paige Lauder: 4.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +68 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (81st in college basketball) and give up 66.3 per outing (220th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.