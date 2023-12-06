Columbia vs. Memphis December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (2-4) meet the Columbia Lions (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Columbia vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Columbia Players to Watch
- Abbey Hsu: 20.7 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Kitty Henderson: 14.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Cecelia Collins: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Riley Weiss: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paige Lauder: 5.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
