The Columbia Lions (5-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Memphis Tigers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Columbia vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 68.9 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 66.3 the Lions allow.

Memphis is 2-2 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Columbia has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.

The 73.9 points per game the Lions score are only 2.0 more points than the Tigers give up (71.9).

Columbia has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 73.9 points, it is 2-2.

The Lions are making 43.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (41.8%).

The Tigers' 37.9 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Lions have given up.

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 21.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)

21.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75) Kitty Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

14.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Cecelia Collins: 10.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Riley Weiss: 8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Paige Lauder: 4.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Schedule