How to Watch the Columbia vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Columbia Lions (5-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Memphis Tigers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
Columbia vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 68.9 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 66.3 the Lions allow.
- Memphis is 2-2 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
- Columbia has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
- The 73.9 points per game the Lions score are only 2.0 more points than the Tigers give up (71.9).
- Columbia has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 73.9 points, it is 2-2.
- The Lions are making 43.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (41.8%).
- The Tigers' 37.9 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Lions have given up.
Columbia Leaders
- Abbey Hsu: 21.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)
- Kitty Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- Cecelia Collins: 10.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Riley Weiss: 8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
- Paige Lauder: 4.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
Columbia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northeastern
|W 88-45
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Providence
|W 77-52
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|Villanova
|W 77-75
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/28/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
