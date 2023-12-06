The Columbia Lions (5-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Memphis Tigers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Columbia vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 68.9 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 66.3 the Lions allow.
  • Memphis is 2-2 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • Columbia has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The 73.9 points per game the Lions score are only 2.0 more points than the Tigers give up (71.9).
  • Columbia has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.
  • When Memphis gives up fewer than 73.9 points, it is 2-2.
  • The Lions are making 43.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (41.8%).
  • The Tigers' 37.9 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Lions have given up.

Columbia Leaders

  • Abbey Hsu: 21.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)
  • Kitty Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
  • Cecelia Collins: 10.8 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
  • Riley Weiss: 8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
  • Paige Lauder: 4.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Columbia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northeastern W 88-45 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Providence W 77-52 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/3/2023 Villanova W 77-75 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/6/2023 Memphis - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/10/2023 Wagner - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/28/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium

