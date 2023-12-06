Dorian Finney-Smith and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Finney-Smith, in his most recent appearance, had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 129-128 loss to the Hornets.

Below, we dig into Finney-Smith's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.0 8.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 17.9 15.2 PR -- 16.5 13.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.2



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Hawks

Finney-Smith is responsible for attempting 9.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

He's taken 6.0 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Finney-Smith's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 122.8 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 28.7 assists per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 38 8 8 1 2 0 0

