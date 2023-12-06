The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Nets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Nets 118

Nets vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.3)

Hawks (-1.3) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.3

The Hawks have been less successful against the spread than the Nets this year, sporting an ATS record of 5-14-0, as opposed to the 14-5-0 mark of the Nets.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 71.4% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Atlanta does it more often (63.2% of the time) than Brooklyn (57.9%).

The Hawks have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-4) this season, higher than the .273 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (3-8).

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are eighth in the league in points scored (116.7 per game) and 19th in points conceded (114).

Brooklyn is the best team in the league in rebounds per game (48.2) and is ranked 11th in rebounds conceded (43.5).

The Nets are 12th in the NBA in assists (26.1 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Brooklyn is ninth in the league in committing them (12.7 per game). It is worst in forcing them (10.8 per game).

The Nets are the third-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (39%).

