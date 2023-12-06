The Hofstra Pride (5-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Iona Gaels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Gaels allow to opponents.

Hofstra is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Pride are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels rank 325th.

The Pride score 10.1 more points per game (84.9) than the Gaels give up (74.8).

Hofstra has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 74.8 points.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hofstra posted 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Pride gave up 8.6 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (70.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Hofstra fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.8 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule