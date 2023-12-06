How to Watch Hofstra vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (5-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Iona Gaels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Hofstra vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Gaels allow to opponents.
- Hofstra is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Pride are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels rank 325th.
- The Pride score 10.1 more points per game (84.9) than the Gaels give up (74.8).
- Hofstra has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 74.8 points.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hofstra posted 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Pride gave up 8.6 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (70.8).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Hofstra fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.8 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Wright State
|W 85-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|High Point
|W 97-92
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Florida
|W 82-63
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
