The Hofstra Pride (5-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Iona Gaels (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hofstra vs. Iona matchup.

Hofstra vs. Iona Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hofstra vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Hofstra vs. Iona Betting Trends

Hofstra has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

Pride games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Iona has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Gaels' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

