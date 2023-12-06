Wednesday's game between the Hofstra Pride (5-2) and Iona Gaels (3-5) going head to head at Hynes Athletic Center has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hofstra, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Hofstra vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Hofstra vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 80, Iona 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. Iona

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-6.3)

Hofstra (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Iona has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Hofstra is 3-2-0. The Gaels have hit the over in five games, while Pride games have gone over two times.

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride's +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.9 points per game (26th in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per outing (172nd in college basketball).

Hofstra grabs 33.1 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball), compared to the 32.1 of its opponents.

Hofstra knocks down 3.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.9 (third-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.

Hofstra has won the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11 (114th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (184th in college basketball).

