The Iona Gaels (2-3) will meet the Hofstra Pride (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Hofstra vs. Iona Game Information

Hofstra Players to Watch

Idan Tretout: 16.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Gordon: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Joel Brown: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Wheza Panzo: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jean Aranguren: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Iona Players to Watch

Hofstra vs. Iona Stat Comparison

Iona Rank Iona AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank 134th 78 Points Scored 85.3 41st 275th 75.6 Points Allowed 71.5 198th 319th 29 Rebounds 32.2 238th 221st 8.8 Off. Rebounds 7.2 307th 43rd 9.6 3pt Made 11.3 7th 121st 14.4 Assists 17.7 38th 73rd 10.2 Turnovers 11.3 144th

