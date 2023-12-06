Hofstra vs. Iona December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Iona Gaels (2-3) will meet the Hofstra Pride (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hofstra vs. Iona Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hofstra Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Idan Tretout: 16.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Gordon: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joel Brown: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jean Aranguren: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iona Players to Watch
- Tretout: 16.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gordon: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brown: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Panzo: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aranguren: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hofstra vs. Iona Stat Comparison
|Iona Rank
|Iona AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|134th
|78
|Points Scored
|85.3
|41st
|275th
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|198th
|319th
|29
|Rebounds
|32.2
|238th
|221st
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|307th
|43rd
|9.6
|3pt Made
|11.3
|7th
|121st
|14.4
|Assists
|17.7
|38th
|73rd
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.3
|144th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.