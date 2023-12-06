The Hofstra Pride (5-2) are favored (-2.5) to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Iona Gaels (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hofstra vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -2.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hofstra Betting Records & Stats

In three of five games this season, Hofstra and its opponents have gone over 149.5 points.

Hofstra has an average point total of 155.1 in its games this year, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Pride have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Hofstra (3-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 2.5% less often than Iona (5-3-0) this year.

Hofstra vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 3 60% 84.9 159.9 70.3 145.1 153.9 Iona 5 62.5% 75.0 159.9 74.8 145.1 149.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

The Pride average 84.9 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 74.8 the Gaels allow.

Hofstra is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hofstra vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 3-2-0 3-1 2-3-0 Iona 5-3-0 3-0 5-3-0

Hofstra vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra Iona 11-2 Home Record 11-1 11-5 Away Record 8-4 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.