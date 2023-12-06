The Hofstra Pride (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Iona Gaels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.

Iona is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.

The Pride are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels rank 202nd.

The Gaels put up an average of 75 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 70.3 the Pride give up.

Iona has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Iona scored 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged away (73.8).

In 2022-23, the Gaels gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than on the road (68.6).

Beyond the arc, Iona sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.

