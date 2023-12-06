The Hofstra Pride (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Iona Gaels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iona Stats Insights

  • The Gaels have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.
  • Iona is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
  • The Pride are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels rank 202nd.
  • The Gaels put up an average of 75 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 70.3 the Pride give up.
  • Iona has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Iona scored 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged away (73.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Gaels gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than on the road (68.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Iona sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Colorado L 85-68 CU Events Center
11/29/2023 Marist L 68-64 Hynes Athletic Center
12/1/2023 @ Fairfield W 78-67 Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/6/2023 Hofstra - Hynes Athletic Center
12/10/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Hynes Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - UBS Arena

