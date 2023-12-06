How to Watch Iona vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Iona Gaels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Iona vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.
- Iona is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
- The Pride are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels rank 202nd.
- The Gaels put up an average of 75 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 70.3 the Pride give up.
- Iona has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Iona scored 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged away (73.8).
- In 2022-23, the Gaels gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than on the road (68.6).
- Beyond the arc, Iona sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 85-68
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Marist
|L 68-64
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Fairfield
|W 78-67
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/6/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/10/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|UBS Arena
