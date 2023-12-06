The Hofstra Pride (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Iona Gaels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hofstra vs. Iona matchup.

Iona vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Iona vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

Iona has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Gaels have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Hofstra is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Pride games have hit the over twice this season.

