Wednesday's game features the Hofstra Pride (5-2) and the Iona Gaels (3-5) matching up at Hynes Athletic Center (on December 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-73 victory for Hofstra.

The game has no line set.

Iona vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Iona vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 80, Iona 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-6.3)

Hofstra (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Iona is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Hofstra's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Gaels have hit the over in five games, while Pride games have gone over two times.

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels average 75.0 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 74.8 per contest (259th in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.

Iona comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It is pulling down 29.1 rebounds per game (324th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.9 per outing.

Iona hits 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.5 (90th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Gaels rank 178th in college basketball by averaging 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 280th in college basketball, allowing 94.4 points per 100 possessions.

Iona has won the turnover battle by 3.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.9 (181st in college basketball action) while forcing 15.0 (44th in college basketball).

