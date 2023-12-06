Iona vs. Hofstra December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Iona Gaels (2-3) play the Hofstra Pride (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Iona vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Iona Players to Watch
- Idan Tretout: 16.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Gordon: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joel Brown: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jean Aranguren: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Hofstra Players to Watch
Iona vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison
|Iona Rank
|Iona AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|134th
|78.0
|Points Scored
|85.3
|41st
|275th
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|198th
|319th
|29.0
|Rebounds
|32.2
|238th
|221st
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|307th
|43rd
|9.6
|3pt Made
|11.3
|7th
|121st
|14.4
|Assists
|17.7
|38th
|73rd
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.3
|144th
