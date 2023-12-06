The Hofstra Pride (5-2) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Iona Gaels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 149.5 for the matchup.

Iona vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -2.5 149.5

Gaels Betting Records & Stats

Iona's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 149.5 points in five of eight outings.

The average over/under for Iona's matchups this season is 149.8, 0.3 more points than this game's total.

Iona has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Hofstra has covered the spread less often than Iona this year, sporting an ATS record of 3-2-0, compared to the 5-3-0 record of Iona.

Iona vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 3 60% 84.9 159.9 70.3 145.1 153.9 Iona 5 62.5% 75 159.9 74.8 145.1 149.3

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

The Gaels score an average of 75 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 70.3 the Pride give up to opponents.

Iona has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Iona vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 3-2-0 3-1 2-3-0 Iona 5-3-0 3-0 5-3-0

Iona vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra Iona 11-2 Home Record 11-1 11-5 Away Record 8-4 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

