The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (6-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Long Island Sharks (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LIU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LIU Stats Insights

  • LIU has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Sharks are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 349th.
  • The Sharks score eight fewer points per game (64.4) than the Hurricanes allow (72.4).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, LIU scored 72 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).
  • At home, the Sharks conceded 73.2 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than they allowed away (86.1).
  • At home, LIU knocked down 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LIU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 83-68 Truist Arena
11/25/2023 @ Northern Kentucky L 72-64 Truist Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida International L 74-59 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/6/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
12/12/2023 @ UMass-Lowell - Costello Athletic Center
12/16/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.