The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (6-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Long Island Sharks (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

LIU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

LIU Stats Insights

LIU has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Sharks are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 349th.

The Sharks score eight fewer points per game (64.4) than the Hurricanes allow (72.4).

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, LIU scored 72 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).

At home, the Sharks conceded 73.2 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than they allowed away (86.1).

At home, LIU knocked down 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).

LIU Upcoming Schedule