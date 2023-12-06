How to Watch LIU vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (6-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Long Island Sharks (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
LIU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
LIU Stats Insights
- LIU has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Sharks are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 349th.
- The Sharks score eight fewer points per game (64.4) than the Hurricanes allow (72.4).
LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, LIU scored 72 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).
- At home, the Sharks conceded 73.2 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than they allowed away (86.1).
- At home, LIU knocked down 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).
LIU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 83-68
|Truist Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 72-64
|Truist Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 74-59
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UMass-Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
