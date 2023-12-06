Wednesday's contest between the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (6-1) and the Long Island Sharks (1-6) at Watsco Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-64 and heavily favors Miami (FL) to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

LIU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

LIU vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 84, LIU 64

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-19.4)

Miami (FL) (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.4

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks are being outscored by 12.6 points per game, with a -88 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.4 points per game (337th in college basketball), and give up 77.0 per outing (301st in college basketball).

LIU loses the rebound battle by 7.9 boards on average. It collects 28.4 rebounds per game, 335th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.3.

LIU knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (274th in college basketball) while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc (204th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.6 per game at 27.4%.

LIU has come up short in the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 16.0 (359th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (214th in college basketball).

