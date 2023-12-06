Wednesday's game between the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) and Long Island Sharks (1-7) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Sharks head into this matchup following an 84-59 loss to Delaware State on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LIU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 85, LIU 48

Other NEC Predictions

LIU Schedule Analysis

Against the Hampton Pirates on November 25, the Sharks captured their best win of the season, a 60-53 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, LIU is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LIU Leaders

Ashley Austin: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.0 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.0 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Amaya Dowdy: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 64.9 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 64.9 FG% Nigeria Harkless: 7.6 PTS, 42.0 FG%

7.6 PTS, 42.0 FG% Mariah Elohim: 8.8 PTS, 27.4 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (12-for-63)

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks are being outscored by 16.0 points per game, with a -128 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.1 points per game (319th in college basketball), and give up 71.1 per outing (297th in college basketball).

The Sharks score 55.5 points per game at home, and 54.8 away.

At home LIU is giving up 58.0 points per game, 26.3 fewer points than it is on the road (84.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.